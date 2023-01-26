Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.72% to Settle at $2.6121 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 1.87 cents per gallon, or 0.72% to $2.6121 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 38.92% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 27.48% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 3.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.13% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 16.37% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 38.92% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.26 cents or 6.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

