Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.74% to Settle at $2.3083 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 1.70 cents per gallon, or 0.74% to $2.3083 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 19.79 cents or 9.38% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Thursday, May 7, 2020

--Largest five day percentage gain since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 24, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 0.43% from its 52-week high of $2.3183 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 119.94% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 81.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.43% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3183 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 68.13% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 35.36% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 89.99 cents or 63.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 1459ET