Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 1.83 cents per gallon, or 0.74% to $2.4799 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 15.78 cents or 6.80% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Largest four day percentage gain since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 23, 2023 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 42.01% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 21.02% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 29.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.67% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 10.48% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 42.01% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.04 cents or 0.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1459ET