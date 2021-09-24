Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.75% This Week to Settle at $2.1875 -- Data Talk

09/24/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 1.62 cents per gallon, or 0.75% to $2.1875 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 3.35 cents or 1.56% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Today it is up 1.60 cents or 0.74%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 8.23 cents or 3.91% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 7.54% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 108.43% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 80.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.54% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 59.33% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 38.74% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 77.91 cents or 55.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1501ET

