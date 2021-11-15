Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.75% to Settle at $2.3288 -- Data Talk

11/15/2021 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 1.74 cents per gallon, or 0.75% to $2.3288 today

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 103.07% from its 52-week low of $1.1468 hit Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

--Rose 103.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 69.63% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 34.79% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 92.04 cents or 65.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:22pCanada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline shut down due to British Columbia storms
RE
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.15% to Settle at $82.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pCanadian dollar rebounds as commodity currencies outperform
RE
03:05pEXPLAINER : What is the emergency oil stash Biden may tap to counter inflation?
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.75% to Settle at $2.3288 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.23% to Settle at $2.3981 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.11% to Settle at $80.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pCanada's Trans Mountain pipeline shut down because of storms - statement
RE
02:40pWTI Crude Edges Higher Despite Concern the U.S. Plans to Release Supply from its Strate..
MT
02:35pDecember WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.09; Settles at US$80.88 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish