Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.75% to Settle at $2.3288 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 1.74 cents per gallon, or 0.75% to $2.3288 today

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 103.07% from its 52-week low of $1.1468 hit Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

--Rose 103.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 69.63% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 34.79% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 92.04 cents or 65.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 1502ET