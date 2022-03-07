Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.79% to Settle at $3.5721 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 2.81 cents per gallon, or 0.79% to $3.5721 today

--A new record high

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 28.77 cents or 8.76% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Up 88.36% from its 52-week low of $1.8964 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 74.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 58.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3436 or 60.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1500ET