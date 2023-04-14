Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 2.26 cents per gallon, or 0.80% to $2.8359 this week

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 33.44 cents or 13.37% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Today it is up 0.42 cent or 0.15%

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 33.68% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 38.40% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 16.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.28% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 26.34% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 33.68% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.64 cents or 15.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1503ET