Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.88% to Settle at $2.2763 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 1.98 cents per gallon, or 0.88% to $2.2763 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 4.78 cents or 2.14% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 56.76% from its 52-week low of $1.4521 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 56.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.26% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 4.78 cents or 2.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1507ET