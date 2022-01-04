Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.88% to Settle at $2.2763 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 1.98 cents per gallon, or 0.88% to $2.2763 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 4.78 cents or 2.14% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 56.76% from its 52-week low of $1.4521 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 56.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.26% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 4.78 cents or 2.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1507ET

All news about WTI
03:33pICE REVIEW : Canola Tests Highs
DJ
03:27pCorn Higher Amid South America Weather Outlook -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:24pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.29% to Settle at $80.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pWhite House welcomes OPEC+ decision to stick to planned output increase
RE
03:08pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.21% to Settle at $2.4095 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.88% to Settle at $2.2763 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.20% to Settle at $76.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:42pWTI Crude Oil Rises as OPEC+ Ratifies Another Monthly Production Increase
MT
02:35pFebruary WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.91; Settles at US$76.99 per Barrel
MT
02:30pU.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for Dec. 31
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish