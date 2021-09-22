Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.89% to Settle at $2.1239 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 1.87 cents per gallon, or 0.89% to $2.1239 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 10.23% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 102.37% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 79.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.23% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 54.70% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 40.52% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 71.55 cents or 50.80%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1502ET