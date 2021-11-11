Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.90% to Settle at $2.3178 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 2.06 cents per gallon, or 0.90% to $2.3178 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 105.95% from its 52-week low of $1.1254 hit Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Rose 100.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.91% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 68.83% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 35.09% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 90.94 cents or 64.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

