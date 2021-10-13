Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.95% to Settle at $2.4055 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 2.26 cents per gallon, or 0.95% to $2.4055 today
--Up for five consecutive sessions
--Up 9.73 cents or 4.22% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, July 27, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions
--Up 14 of the past 16 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 6, 2014, when it settlementd at $2.4132
--Up 129.20% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 100.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 75.21% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 32.64% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 6.74%
--Year-to-date it is up 99.71 cents or 70.80%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-13-21 1500ET