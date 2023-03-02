Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.95% to Settle at $2.7003 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 2.55 cents per gallon, or 0.95% to $2.7003 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 34.16 cents or 14.48% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Largest four day percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Off 36.85% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 31.78% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 17.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 20.30% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 36.85% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 24.08 cents or 9.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1502ET