Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.00% to Settle at $2.1315 -- Data Talk

07/20/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 2.11 cents per gallon, or 1.00% to $2.1315 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.06% from its 52-week high of $2.3183 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 103.10% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 66.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3183 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 55.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 40.31% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 72.31 cents or 51.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:11pDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Falls Back After Three-Month High Tuesday Afternoon
MT
03:09pOil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices
RE
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.06% to Settle at $69.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.39% to Settle at $2.0127 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.00% to Settle at $2.1315 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.51% to Settle at $67.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:42pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Bounces Up a Day After a Big Drop as Delta Variant and Ov..
MT
02:37pAugust WTI Crude Oil Contract Expires Up US$1.00 to end at US$67.42 per Barre..
MT
02:30p'CHANGE IS COMING' : Peru's Castillo faces a divided nation after election battl..
RE
01:41pEquities Rally Midday, Reversing Monday's Drop; Bond Yields Halt Slide as Ear..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish