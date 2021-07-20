Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.00% to Settle at $2.1315 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 2.11 cents per gallon, or 1.00% to $2.1315 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.06% from its 52-week high of $2.3183 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 103.10% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 66.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3183 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 55.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 40.31% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 72.31 cents or 51.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

