Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.08% to Settle at $2.6534 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 2.83 cents per gallon, or 1.08% to $2.6534 today

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.19% from its 52-week high of $2.6853 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Up 60.79% from its 52-week low of $1.6502 hit Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Rose 60.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.19% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.6853 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Up 17.59% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.70% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 42.49 cents or 19.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1502ET