Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.09% to Settle at $2.2717 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 2.46 cents per gallon, or 1.09% to $2.2717 today
--Up for six consecutive sessions
--Up 18.17 cents or 8.69% over the last six sessions
--Largest six day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021
--Largest six day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, when the market rose for eight straight sessions
--Up eight of the past 10 sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Off 9.74% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 65.47% from its 52-week low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Rose 60.89% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.74% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 65.47% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 36.38% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 14.73%
--Year-to-date it is up 86.33 cents or 61.30%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-29-21 1504ET