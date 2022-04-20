Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  04/20 03:25:16 pm EDT
102.76 USD   -0.93%
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.15% to Settle at $3.2848 -- Data Talk

04/20/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 3.74 cents per gallon, or 1.15% to $3.2848 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 10.80% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 68.36% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 65.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.80% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 10.80% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.98%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0563 or 47.40%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1458ET

