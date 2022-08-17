Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.17% to Settle at $2.9345 -- Data Talk

08/17/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 3.38 cents per gallon, or 1.17% to $2.9345 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 31.38% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 50.40% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 36.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 30.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.38% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 15.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 70.60 cents or 31.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1459ET

