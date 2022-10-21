Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.18% This Week to Settle at $2.6620 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 3.11 cents per gallon, or 1.18% to $2.6620 this week

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 1.42 cents or 0.54%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 37.75% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 36.44% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 17.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.75% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 43.35 cents or 19.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

