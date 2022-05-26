Log in
WTI
05/26 03:09:18 pm EDT
114.08 USD   +2.97%
03:06pWTI Oil Rises on Strong Gasoline Demand, Lower Stocks, as China Warns on Growth
MT
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.19% to Settle at $3.8774 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.63% to Settle at $3.9680 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.19% to Settle at $3.8774 -- Data Talk

05/26/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 4.57 cents per gallon, or 1.19% to $3.8774 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 7.97 cents or 2.10% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 98.73% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 80.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 71.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 3.62% from its record high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.67%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6489 or 73.99%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 1504ET

