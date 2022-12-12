Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.21% to Settle at $2.0810 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 2.49 cents per gallon, or 1.21% to $2.0810 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 3.19 cents or 1.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 51.34% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 1.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 51.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 51.34% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 13.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 14.75 cents or 6.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1503ET