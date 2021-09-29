Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.24% to Settle at $2.2293 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 2.74 cents per gallon, or 1.24% to $2.2293 today

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 5.77% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 112.42% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 85.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.77% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 62.38% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 37.57% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 82.09 cents or 58.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

09-29-21 1504ET