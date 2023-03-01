Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.24% to Settle at $2.6748 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April (new front month) delivery gained 3.28 cents per gallon, or 1.24% to $2.6748 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 31.61 cents or 13.40% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 37.45% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 30.54% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 19.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.80% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 19.17% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 37.45% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 21.53 cents or 8.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1505ET