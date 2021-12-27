Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.26% to Settle at $2.2339 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 2.78 cents per gallon, or 1.26% to $2.2339 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 14.39 cents or 6.89% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 11.24% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 63.33% from its 52-week low of $1.3677 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 63.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.24% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 62.71% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 37.44% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 82.55 cents or 58.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

