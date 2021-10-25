Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.37% to Settle at $2.5162 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 3.41 cents per gallon, or 1.37% to $2.5162 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 3.61 cents or 1.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Up 20 of the past 24 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, when it settlementd at $2.5869

--Up 139.75% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 126.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 83.28% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 29.54% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.65%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1078 or 78.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-21 1502ET