Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.37% to Settle at $3.5034 -- Data Talk

04/28/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 4.74 cents per gallon, or 1.37% to $3.5034 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 26.36 cents or 8.14% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 4.87% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 79.56% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 66.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 55.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 4.87% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.84%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2749 or 57.21%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1505ET

