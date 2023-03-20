Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.38% to Settle at $2.5360 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 3.45 cents per gallon, or 1.38% to $2.5360 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 40.70% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 23.76% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 24.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.32% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 12.98% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 40.70% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.65 cents or 3.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1506ET