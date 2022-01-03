Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.43% to Settle at $2.2565 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. (new front month) delivery gained 3.19 cents per gallon, or 1.43% to $2.2565 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 10.34% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 64.36% from its 52-week low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 64.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.81% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 2.80 cents or 1.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1506ET