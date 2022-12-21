Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.48% to Settle at $2.2558 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 3.30 cents per gallon, or 1.48% to $2.2558 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 12.35 cents or 5.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 47.25% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 10.09% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 4.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 47.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 10.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 47.25% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.73 cents or 1.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1504ET