Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:43 2022-12-21 pm EST
78.39 USD   +2.94%
03:54pSector Update: Energy Stocks Extending Wednesday Advance
MT
03:48pICE Review: Canola Positive After Light, Choppy Trading
DJ
03:44pStrong Consumer Confidence Report Drives Equities Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.48% to Settle at $2.2558 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 3.30 cents per gallon, or 1.48% to $2.2558 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 12.35 cents or 5.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 47.25% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 10.09% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 4.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 47.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 10.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 47.25% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.73 cents or 1.23%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1504ET

All news about WTI
03:54pSector Update: Energy Stocks Extending Wednesday Advance
MT
03:48pICE Review: Canola Positive After Light, Choppy Trading
DJ
03:44pStrong Consumer Confidence Report Drives Equities Higher
MT
03:41pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.76% to Settle at $82.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as global considerations offset inflation data
RE
03:13pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Dec. 21
MT
03:09pEnvironmentalists sue to stop U.S. oil and gas auction off Alaska coast
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.48% to Settle at $2.2558 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.63% to Settle at $3.1395 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish