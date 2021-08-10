Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.48% to Settle at $2.2679 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 3.31 cents per gallon, or 1.48% to $2.2679 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 4.14% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 116.09% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 88.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.14% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 65.19% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.49% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 85.95 cents or 61.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1501ET