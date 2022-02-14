Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.49% to Settle at $2.7794 -- Data Talk

02/14/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 4.08 cents per gallon, or 1.49% to $2.7794 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 15.43 cents or 5.88% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up 13 of the past 15 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 29, 2014

--Up 64.22% from its 52-week low of $1.6925 hit Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

--Rose 64.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.17% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 55.09 cents or 24.72%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1500ET

