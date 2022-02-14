Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.49% to Settle at $2.7794 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 4.08 cents per gallon, or 1.49% to $2.7794 today
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up 15.43 cents or 5.88% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar gain since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions
--Up 13 of the past 15 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 29, 2014
--Up 64.22% from its 52-week low of $1.6925 hit Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
--Rose 64.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 23.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 22.17% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 8.81%
--Year-to-date it is up 55.09 cents or 24.72%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-14-22 1500ET