Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.57% to Settle at $2.2066 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 3.42 cents per gallon, or 1.57% to $2.2066 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 10.69 cents or 5.09% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, July 27, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 6.73% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 110.25% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 85.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.73% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 60.73% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 38.21% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 79.82 cents or 56.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1503ET