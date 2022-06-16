Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  02:55 2022-06-16 pm EDT
117.81 USD   +1.18%
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.57% to Settle at $3.9554 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.55% to Settle at $4.5719 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.97% to Settle at $117.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.57% to Settle at $3.9554 -- Data Talk

06/16/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery gained 6.12 cents per gallon, or 1.57% to $3.9554 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 7.50% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 102.73% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 85.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 75.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 7.50% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7269 or 77.49%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.57% to Settle at $3.9554 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.55% to Settle at $4.5719 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.97% to Settle at $117.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:43pWTI Crude Ends Higher, Reverses Early Losses as Supplies Remain Tight
MT
02:36pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$2.27; Settles as US$117.58 per Barrel
MT
01:56pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:37pEquities Plunge Midday as Growth Concerns Mount Following Sharp Fed Rate Hike
MT
01:31pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Near Intraday Lows Despite Reversal in Crude Oil Prices
MT
01:13pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:13pUnilever, Genomatica Launch Venture to Develop Alternatives to Palm Oil, Fossil Fuels
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish