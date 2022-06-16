Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.57% to Settle at $3.9554 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery gained 6.12 cents per gallon, or 1.57% to $3.9554 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 7.50% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 102.73% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 85.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 75.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 7.50% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7269 or 77.49%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

