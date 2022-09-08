Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.66% to Settle at $2.3461 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 3.84 cents per gallon, or 1.66% to $2.3461 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 45.14% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 20.24% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 3.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.14% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.76 cents or 5.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1501ET