Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:09 2022-09-08 pm EDT
83.14 USD   +1.34%
03:23pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.31% to Settle at $89.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for September 8
MT
03:08pPetrolympic Closes Private Placement of Share Units that Raised C$186,000
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.66% to Settle at $2.3461 -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 3.84 cents per gallon, or 1.66% to $2.3461 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 45.14% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 20.24% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 3.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.14% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.76 cents or 5.28%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:23pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.31% to Settle at $89.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for September 8
MT
03:08pPetrolympic Closes Private Placement of Share Units that Raised C$186,000
MT
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.66% to Settle at $2.3461 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.28% to Settle at $3.5401 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.95% to Settle at $83.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:45pWTI Crude Oil Closes Higher Despite an Oversize Rise in Inventories
MT
02:34pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes up US$1.60; Settles at US$83.54 per Barrel
MT
02:27pAnalysis-UK energy plan puts investors, banks in tough net-zero spot
RE
02:16pYellen says U.S. economy stronger than before pandemic but inflation a threat
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral