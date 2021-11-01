Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.67% to Settle at $2.4093 -- Data Talk

11/01/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. (new front month) delivery gained 3.96 cents per gallon, or 1.67% to $2.4093 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 2.57 cents or 1.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Off 4.27% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 129.02% from its 52-week low of $1.052 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 129.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.27% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 75.49% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 32.53% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0009 or 71.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 1500ET

