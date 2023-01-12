Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:29:44 2023-01-12 pm EST
78.39 USD   +0.93%
03:42pInflation Data Helps Equities Move Higher on Thursday
MT
03:40pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:35pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week high as 'peak' inflation hobbles U.S. counterpart
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.68% to Settle at $2.4753 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 4.08 cents per gallon, or 1.68% to $2.4753 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 23.07 cents or 10.28% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 42.11% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 20.80% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 3.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 42.11% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.58 cents or 0.64%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1457ET

All news about WTI
03:42pInflation Data Helps Equities Move Higher on Thursday
MT
03:40pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:35pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week high as 'peak' inflation hobbles U.S. counterpart
RE
03:31pICE Review: Bullish USDA Reports Push Up Canola
DJ
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.65% to Settle at $84.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pCrisis-hit Ghana increases public servant salaries by 30%
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.03% to Settle at $3.2190 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.27% to Settle at $78.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pBrazil finance minister announces first moves to slash 2023 primary deficit
RE
02:50pWall St gains; data suggests inflation may be on downward trend
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish