Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.68% to Settle at $2.4753 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 4.08 cents per gallon, or 1.68% to $2.4753 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 23.07 cents or 10.28% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 42.11% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 20.80% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 3.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 42.11% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.58 cents or 0.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1457ET