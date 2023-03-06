Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.68% to Settle at $2.7965 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 4.61 cents per gallon, or 1.68% to $2.7965 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 43.78 cents or 18.56% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Largest six day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Off 34.60% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 36.47% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 21.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 24.59% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 34.60% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 33.70 cents or 13.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1502ET