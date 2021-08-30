Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.69% to Settle at $2.3127 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 3.85 cents per gallon, or 1.69% to $2.3127 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 5.73 cents or 2.54% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021
--Off 2.25% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 120.36% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 81.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.25% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 68.45% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 35.24% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 2.25%
--Year-to-date it is up 90.43 cents or 64.21%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-30-21 1503ET