Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.69% to Settle at $2.3127 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 3.85 cents per gallon, or 1.69% to $2.3127 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 5.73 cents or 2.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 2.25% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 120.36% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 81.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.25% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 68.45% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 35.24% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 90.43 cents or 64.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1503ET