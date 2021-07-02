Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.71% This Week to Settle at $2.2998 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 3.86 cents per gallon, or 1.71% to $2.2998 this week
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 13.15 cents or 6.06% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021
--Up four of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 3.22 cents or 1.42%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up 8.32 cents or 3.75% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 24, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 24, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions
--Up nine of the past 11 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014
--Up 119.13% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 82.64% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 67.51% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 35.60% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up 89.14 cents or 63.29%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-02-21 1508ET