Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.71% This Week to Settle at $2.2998 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 3.86 cents per gallon, or 1.71% to $2.2998 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 13.15 cents or 6.06% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 3.22 cents or 1.42%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 8.32 cents or 3.75% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 24, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014

--Up 119.13% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 82.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 67.51% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 35.60% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 89.14 cents or 63.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1508ET