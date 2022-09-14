Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.78% to Settle at $2.5245 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 4.41 cents per gallon, or 1.78% to $2.5245 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 21.68 cents or 9.39% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 40.96% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 29.39% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 14.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 40.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 11.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.96% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 29.60 cents or 13.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

