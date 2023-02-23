Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.79% to Settle at $2.3795 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 4.19 cents per gallon, or 1.79% to $2.3795 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 44.35% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.12% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 14.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.76% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.01% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 44.35% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 8.00 cents or 3.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1503ET