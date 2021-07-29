Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.87% to Settle at $2.3514 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 4.32 cents per gallon, or 1.87% to $2.3514 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014

--Up 124.05% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 92.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 71.27% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 34.15% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 94.30 cents or 66.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1501ET