WTI
Delayed  -  03:26 2022-08-02 pm EDT
94.23 USD   +0.50%
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.51% to Settle at $100.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
India cuts fuel export taxes, hikes tax on local crude
RE
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.95% to Settle at $3.0567 -- Data Talk

08/02/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 5.86 cents per gallon, or 1.95% to $3.0567 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 28.52% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 56.67% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 34.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 35.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.52% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 82.82 cents or 37.16%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1459ET

03:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.51% to Settle at $100.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pIndia cuts fuel export taxes, hikes tax on local crude
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.95% to Settle at $3.0567 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.73% to Settle at $3.3804 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.56% to Settle at $94.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pMagnolia Oil & Gas Maintains $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend, Moves to Quarterly Payout
MT
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Edges Up From a Five-Month Low as OPEC+ Readies to Meet to Set New Produc..
MT
02:38pSeptember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.53; Settles at US$94.42 per Barrel
MT
02:15pItaly facing more than $9 bln shortfall on energy windfall tax -document
RE
