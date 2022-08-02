Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.95% to Settle at $3.0567 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 5.86 cents per gallon, or 1.95% to $3.0567 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 28.52% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 56.67% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 34.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 35.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.52% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 82.82 cents or 37.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1459ET