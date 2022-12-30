Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 10.37% This Year to Settle at $2.4595 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 23.10 cents per gallon, or 10.37% to $2.4595 this year

--Up for two consecutive years

--Up $1.0511 or 74.63% over the last two years

--Largest two year net and percentage gain since year end 2010

--Up five of the past seven years

--This quarter it is down 1.31 cents or 0.53%

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down $1.1903 or 32.61% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter net decline since the fourth quarter of 2014

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--This month it is up 4.10 cents or 1.70%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Oct. 2022

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 7.59 cents or 3.18%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 40.34 cents or 19.62% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Today it is up 8.88 cents or 3.75%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 9.93 cents or 4.21% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Off 42.48% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 20.03% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 10.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.48% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 20.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 42.48% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1507ET