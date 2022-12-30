Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 10.37% This Year to Settle at $2.4595 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 23.10 cents per gallon, or 10.37% to $2.4595 this year
--Up for two consecutive years
--Up $1.0511 or 74.63% over the last two years
--Largest two year net and percentage gain since year end 2010
--Up five of the past seven years
--This quarter it is down 1.31 cents or 0.53%
--Down for two consecutive quarters
--Down $1.1903 or 32.61% over the last two quarters
--Largest two quarter net decline since the fourth quarter of 2014
--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020
--This month it is up 4.10 cents or 1.70%
--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Oct. 2022
--Up two of the past three months
--This week it is up 7.59 cents or 3.18%
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 40.34 cents or 19.62% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 13, 2022
--Today it is up 8.88 cents or 3.75%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 9.93 cents or 4.21% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
--Off 42.48% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 20.03% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
--Rose 10.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 42.48% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 20.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
--Off 42.48% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-30-22 1507ET