Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 11.79$ -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 25.13 cents per gallon, or 11.79% to $

<p>2.3836 </p><p>this week. </p> --Largest one week gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 32.75 cents or 15.93% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Today it is up 13.48 cents or 5.99%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Off 44.26% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.32% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 8.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 44.26% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.51 cents or 6.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1509ET