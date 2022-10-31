Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 13.67% This Month to Settle at $2.8107 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 33.81 cents per gallon, or 13.67% to $2.8107 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since May 2022

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--Today it is down 9.59 cents or 3.30%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 20.09 cents or 6.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 34.27% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 44.06% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 16.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 24.56% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.27% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 58.22 cents or 26.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1503ET