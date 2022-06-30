Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:07 2022-06-30 pm EDT
105.64 USD   -3.69%
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.39% This Quarter to Settle at $114.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pOPEC+ Raises Production Quotas as Expected as the US Looks to Saudi Arabia to Boost Output, RBC Capital Markets Says
MT
03:13pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 14.43% This Quarter to Settle at $3.6498 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 14.43% This Quarter to Settle at $3.6498 -- Data Talk

06/30/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery gained 46.02 cents per gallon, or 14.43% to $3.6498 this quarter


--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up $1.4213 or 63.78% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the third quarter of 2020

--Up eight of the past nine quarters

--This month it is down 43.06 cents or 10.55%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Snaps a six month winning streak

--Today it is down 17.72 cents or 4.63%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 28.53 cents or 7.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 14.65% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 87.06% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 60.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 61.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 14.65% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4213 or 63.78%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1512ET

All news about WTI
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.39% This Quarter to Settle at $114.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pOPEC+ Raises Production Quotas as Expected as the US Looks to Saudi Arabia to Boost Out..
MT
03:13pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 14.43% This Quarter to Settle at $3.6498 -- Data T..
DJ
03:12pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.61% This Quarter to Settle at $3.8982 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.46% This Quarter to Settle at $105.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:43pWTI Crude Oil Drops 3.7% as US Gasoline Demand Cools amid High Prices
MT
02:36pAugust WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$4.02; Settles at US$105.76 per Barrel
MT
01:44pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Fall Again as Crude Oil Extends Recent Decline
MT
01:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:19pExclusive-Canada sees Repsol LNG as fastest way to boost gas supply to Europe
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish