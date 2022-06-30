Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 14.43% This Quarter to Settle at $3.6498 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery gained 46.02 cents per gallon, or 14.43% to $3.6498 this quarter

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up $1.4213 or 63.78% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the third quarter of 2020

--Up eight of the past nine quarters

--This month it is down 43.06 cents or 10.55%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Snaps a six month winning streak

--Today it is down 17.72 cents or 4.63%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 28.53 cents or 7.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 14.65% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 87.06% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 60.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 61.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 14.65% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4213 or 63.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1512ET