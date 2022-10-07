Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 15.39% This Week to Settle at $2.7346 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 36.48 cents per gallon, or 15.39% to $2.7346 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 35.16 cents or 14.75% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending June 3, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Today it is up 5.32 cents or 1.98%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.61 cents or 2.48% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 36.05% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 40.16% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 15.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 21.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.05% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 50.61 cents or 22.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1505ET