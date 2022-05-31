Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 17.52% This Month to Settle at $4.0804 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 60.83 cents per gallon, or 17.52% to $4.0804 this month

--Largest one month net gain since Oct. 2005

--Largest one month percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Up for six consecutive months

--Up $2.1003 or 106.07% over the last six months

--Largest six month percentage gain since Sept. 2020

--Longest winning streak since July 2021 when the market rose for nine straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is up 6.46 cents or 1.61%

--A new record high

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 28.27 cents or 7.44% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Up 109.13% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 88.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 80.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.8519 or 83.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1459ET