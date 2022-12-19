Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.12% to Settle at $2.1776 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 4.53 cents per gallon, or 2.12% to $2.1776 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 49.08% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 6.27% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 4.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 6.27% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 49.08% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 5.09 cents or 2.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1459ET