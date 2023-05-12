Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 5.12 cents per gallon, or 2.15% to $2.4302 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 6, 2023

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 2.75 cents or 1.12%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 6.47 cents or 2.59% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 5, 2023

--Off 43.17% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 18.60% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 38.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.40% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 8.27% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 43.17% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 2.93 cents or 1.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1457ET